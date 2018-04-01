Last two days to turn in ballots for town elections

Balloting concludes over the next two days in four area towns where town board seats are being decided, and a new mayor in the case of Silt. Ballots are due to the respective town clerks by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Three candidates are running to replace Silt Mayor Rick Aluise, who is not seeking a second term. Vying for the mayor's seat are current Trustees Bryan Fleming and Keith Richel, along with challenger Jay Barner.

Also on the Silt ballot, nine candidates are running for four trustee seats. Sitting Trustees Alan White and Justin Brintnall are running for re-election. Also in the race are Samantha Alexander, Mark Anderson, Chris Classen, Bobby Hays, Kyle Knott, Jerry Seifert and T.J. Tucker and Alan White.

If Richel wins the mayor's seat, his trustee seat would also need to be filled at a later time. If not, he has two years remaining in his trustee term.

New Castle voters are also in the process of deciding between four candidates to fill three seats on the town board for the next four years. Incumbent Trustees Bruce Leland and Scott Owens are running for re-election in a race with Planning and Zoning Committee members Brandy Copeland and Joe Urnise. Mayor Art Riddile is running unopposed for re-election.

Among the four trustee candidates, the top three vote-getters will be elected to the town board.

Carbondale voters as well are deciding between five candidates to fill four seats on the town board. Incumbent Trustees Erica Sparhawk, Heather Henry and Luis Yllanes, all of whom were appointed within the last two years to their respective seats, are running for election.

Joining them in the campaign to fill those and one other seat are candidates Lani Kitching and April Spaulding. The top three vote-getters will serve four-year terms on the board, and the fourth-highest vote-getter will serve a two-year term. Mayor Dan Richardson is running unopposed for re-election.

Carbondale voters are also being asked whether to extend for another 10 years a special property tax that has paid for numerous public improvements around town. Ballot Issue 2A on the Carbondale ballot asks to continue a 1.5 mill levy that has been on the books since 1999 and was reauthorized by town voters in 2010. If approved, the tax would continue until December 2030 when it would again need to be revisited.

Also, voters in the mid-valley town of Basalt are deciding between six candidates to fill three town board seats. Incumbents Bernie Grauer and Gary Tennenbaum are seeking new terms. Challengers are Todd Hartley, Carol Hawk, William Infante and Ryan Slack. The three candidates who receive the most votes will each earn a four-year term.

The Basalt election also asks voters whether or not the town should levy a tax on tobacco and use the revenues on tobacco-related education and tobacco-related health issues as well as substance abuse education and mitigation. The proposed tax is $2 on a pack of cigarettes and 40 percent on other tobacco products.