Letter: In support of Bonnie McLean
June 6, 2018
I am writing in support of Bonnie McLean running for Garfield County clerk and recorder. I am concerned about recent problems and embezzlement in the clerk's office. As a result, I think we need a person who is up to date on technology and understands the challenges presented by the new workers of today.
Bonnie is such a person. She worked her way through college to obtain an engineering degree from Regis, and a law degree from DU. Later on, she got a master's degree in administration just to be sure she was keeping up with the new processes.
The job of clerk has become much more complex in the computer age. We need to make sure that we elect someone qualified and experienced. Bonnie also has more than 18 years of experience in administration and management.
As long as I have known her she has always been more than willing to help anyone. I know she is honest, hard working, compassionate and a good leader.
Nalini Rao, M.D.
Carbondale
Trending In: Local
Trending Sitewide
- Two more suspects arrested in suspected drug ring
- DUI suspected in fatal Saturday night bike wreck in south Glenwood Springs
- Glenwood Springs residents rally to fight Rocky Mountain Resources’ quarry plans
- Glenwood Springs’ historic Hotel Colorado under new ownership
- Judge hears arguments in Silt vehicular homicide case