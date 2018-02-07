Library news: Food for Fines is back

Your Garfield County Libraries are excited to bring back the popular Food for Fines program. According to Feeding America, around one in 10 people in Garfield County experience food insecurity on a daily basis and it is important to us to help out.

During the month of February, you can bring in non-perishable food items to any of the six Garfield County Libraries and receive $1 toward your current library card balance. All food will be given to the local LIFT-UP, which suggests boxed macaroni and cheese, canned fruit and vegetables, cereal, and hearty chili as items they need the most. Food items cannot be expired.

"The public library isn't only a place for information and literacy — it also provides space and a platform for community members to get together and make our communities better places to live. Hosting this food drive is an example of how our libraries are committed to helping residents work to solve social issues in their towns and cities," said Executive Director Jesse Henning.

Income from fines represents an extremely low percentage of the library district's overall income — in fact, last February's fines made up less than one-tenth of one percent of district revenue. Food for Fines is a low-cost and convenient way to allow library members to donate food to those who need it most.

"The first person to donate gave 50 items and had no fines," said Glenwood Springs Library Manager Laurin Arnold. "In fact, a lot of folks donating do not have any fines, they just want to help. I love seeing the community getting behind a good cause!"

So, check your cupboards, clear out your fines, and do some good in your community.