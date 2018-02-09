Lift-Up won’t co-host balloon festival this year

LIFT-UP announced this week its decision to not co-host the second Lift Off 4 LIFT-UP Balloon Festival that was scheduled for this June.

The 35-year-old nonprofit, focused on serving clients with basic humanitarian needs, reaches from Aspen to DeBeque through seven food pantries, two Extended Table meal services, two thrift stores and the Meal Monkey school lunch program that supports students throughout the Re-2 school district.

"We need to focus on the programs we have in place and requests for expansion of those programs," Jody Wilson, LIFT-UP board president, said in a news release.

It was the long-time vision of Bruce and Pam Wood of Above It All Balloons to bring a balloon festival to the mid-valley.

The idea was to create a festival that would benefit multiple nonprofits, while continuing to bring more balloons and pilots to the festival. The Woods plan to continue this year's event under a new name, as the inaugural festival was successful and well attended.

"LIFT-UP was proud to be a part of the inaugural event," according to the release. "The balloon festival was great for the community along with raising funds for our charity. We know the festival will continue to grow while benefiting our valley's nonprofits."