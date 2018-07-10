Rains help douse lightning-caused fires west of Carbondale
July 10, 2018
Two trees struck by lightning caught fire above the Aspen Glen area off Highway 82 Tuesday and area firefighting officials were working to douse the flames.
Jenny Cutright, public information officer for the Carbondale Fire Department said the two trees, in different locations, were still burning at about 6:30 p.m.
Bystanders called Carbondale Fire at about 5 p.m. and said a small plume of smoke had appeared high on a ridge west of Aspen Glen, between Glenwood Springs and Carbondale, as a thunderstorm had rolled through the area.
The Carbondale Fire Department and Upper Colorado River Fire Management Team are both handling the incident.
Trending In: Local
- Basalt firefighter didn’t let loss of house faze him while battling Lake Christine Fire
- Worn out residents cheer lifting of more fire evacuations in Basalt and El Jebel
- Affidavit: Arson suspect in Basalt fire initially denied firing tracer rounds
- Expecting the worst, El Jebel Mobile Home Park residents find homes in good shape
- Lake Christine Fire 30 percent contained, officials encouraged
Trending Sitewide
- Basalt firefighter didn’t let loss of house faze him while battling Lake Christine Fire
- Lake Christine Fire Day 7: Arrest warrants issued for fire suspects
- Sentencing set in case of Carbondale teacher who was killed on Interstate 70
- Worn out residents cheer lifting of more fire evacuations in Basalt and El Jebel
- Affidavit: Arson suspect in Basalt fire initially denied firing tracer rounds