Rains help douse lightning-caused fires west of Carbondale

Two trees struck by lightning caught fire above the Aspen Glen area off Highway 82 Tuesday and area firefighting officials were working to douse the flames.

Jenny Cutright, public information officer for the Carbondale Fire Department said the two trees, in different locations, were still burning at about 6:30 p.m.

Bystanders called Carbondale Fire at about 5 p.m. and said a small plume of smoke had appeared high on a ridge west of Aspen Glen, between Glenwood Springs and Carbondale, as a thunderstorm had rolled through the area.

The Carbondale Fire Department and Upper Colorado River Fire Management Team are both handling the incident.