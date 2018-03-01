Governor candidate Coffman in Glenwood Saturday
Garfield County Republicans host gubernatorial candidate and current Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman for a meet-and-greet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Merriott Courtyard hotel, 105 Wulfsohn Road. The gathering will be in the Doc Holliday meeting room. RSVP to: info@cynthia2018.com.
