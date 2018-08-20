Lopez leaving Cdale sanctuary after 10 months

Following 10 months of residing in a parsonage owned by Two Rivers Unitarian Universalist in Carbondale, Sandra Lopez will leave sanctuary Tuesday.

Lopez entered into sanctuary on Oct. 19, 2017 in order to keep her family intact. However, last month a Supreme Court ruling opened a new path for Lopez and Tuesday she will take her first step to act on it.

"My attorneys have talked with ICE, and it confirmed that I am not a priority for removal at this time," Lopez said in a press release issued by the church. "We continue to seek a positive resolution to my case through the court system and are awaiting a decision from the Board of Immigration Appeals."

With Lopez now somewhat safe to return home, the mother of three hopes her supporters will join her Tuesday for a press conference beginning at 5:30 p.m. at 343 Cleveland Place in Carbondale, which serves as the Two Rivers Unitarian Universalist parsonage. Following the press conference, there will be a march from the parsonage to the Third Street Center where the congregation meets for services.

"I'm happy because I get to be with my family and resume some normal everyday life after this tremendous sacrifice," Lopez said in the press release. "I appreciate ICE's good faith commitment. However, my case is not finished, and I will not be truly safe until federal immigration law changes to allow me to become a permanent resident.

"I will keep advocating for humane immigration law, and keep standing with my sisters in sanctuary in Colorado – Rosa Sabido, Ingrid Encalada Latorre, and Araceli Velazquez," she added.

Far from over, according to the press release, Lopez's deportation case still needs further resolutions through the courts. In the meantime, though, Lopez hopes the community will not only support her Tuesday but will also endorse the People's Resolution – a task taken on by the four women in sanctuary, which lays out immigration policy reform they deem necessary.

"Sandra is leaving the sanctuary of our congregation and goes into the larger sanctuary of our community," the Rev. Shawna Foster, minister at Two Rivers Unitarian Universalist, said in the press release. "This valley wants to keep families together and is committed to the unity of our neighborhoods by supporting sanctuary for almost a year.

"People here show, over and over, the kind of love that transcends race, religion, place of birth, or the language spoken. Sandra and her family will need this love in the future," Foster said.