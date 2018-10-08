Loveland Ski Area starts making snow
October 8, 2018
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — With cold temperatures and some snow falling, Colorado's Loveland Ski Area Snow is cranking up its snow machines to begin filling in its slopes in preparation for the upcoming ski season.
KUSA-TV in Denver reports that officials with the ski resort say they began making snow on Mambo and Home Run early Monday morning.
Temperatures dropped down into the low 20s.
Snow and cold temperatures remain in the forecast for the rest of the week and the ski area says snowmaking could continue around the clock into the weekend.
It typically takes about two weeks for Loveland's snowmakers to cover the opening day run from tree-to-tree with an 18-inch (45-centimeter) base.
