Meeting on North Landing site plan options

Glenwood Springs community members are invited to discuss potential site plan options for the North Landing (former Grand Avenue Bridge landing) area, 5:30 p.m. today at the Hotel Colorado.

City staff will present three different options — small, medium and large — and the public can provide feedback.

The small option would include a bathroom and a kiosk; the large option involves a not-to-exceed 3,000-square-foot footprint, and the medium option would be something in-between

Madeline Wiener was selected in 2018 as the artist to create an interactive sculpture for this space, whichever plan is chosen.