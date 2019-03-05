Meeting on North Landing site plan options
March 5, 2019
Glenwood Springs community members are invited to discuss potential site plan options for the North Landing (former Grand Avenue Bridge landing) area, 5:30 p.m. today at the Hotel Colorado.
City staff will present three different options — small, medium and large — and the public can provide feedback.
The small option would include a bathroom and a kiosk; the large option involves a not-to-exceed 3,000-square-foot footprint, and the medium option would be something in-between
Madeline Wiener was selected in 2018 as the artist to create an interactive sculpture for this space, whichever plan is chosen.
