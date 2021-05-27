Memorial Day ceremonies in Garfield County this weekend

Dan LeVan organizes flags to be placed on the graves of veterans at Rosebud Cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day on Friday afternoon.

Take the time this three-day weekend to remember the reason why our country celebrates Memorial Day in the first place. Around Garfield County there are a number of different ceremonial proceedings taking place that the public is invited to attend.

Glenwood Springs’ American Legion Post 83 event

At 4 p.m. Friday, May 28 the Glenwood Springs’ American Legion Post 83 is seeking volunteers to help with the flag posting ceremony at the Rosebud Cemetery. They’ll be working with the Noon Rotary club to post over 500 flags on the graves of fallen veterans. To participate, volunteers should meet by the brick building near the cemetery, and for more information or if you have questions, Dan E. Levan can be contacted at 970-618-1910.

Eight-year-old Paul Gudino carries a bundle of flags to be placed on the graves of veterans at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood the Friday before Memorial Day 2020.

At 11 a.m. this Monday, May 31 at the Glenwood Springs Rosebud Cemetery, the local American Legion Post will be conducting its annual commemoration ceremony to honor those who have served our country. This year, there will be a “changing of the guard” component as well. The American Legion will be handing the responsibility of conducting the ceremony to the Western Colorado Memorial Day Riders. Members of the public are encouraged to attend and watch the ceremony occur.

Events in Rifle

From 1-3 p.m. on Monday, May 31 there will be a Memorial Day motorcycle ride. The participating motorcyclists will meet at Rifle’s Deerfield Park before driving through the town to celebrate. Kathy Pototsky, Public Information Officer for Rifle said, “It’s going to be nuts. There’s going to be 500-plus motorcycles for that … it’s a really big event.”

There will also be a soft opening of the Rifle Metro Pool Saturday. Pototsky said it won’t be fully open until the following weekend, since student employees need to finish up the school year in order to have the pool fully staffed.

Roughly 500 flags will be placed at Rosebud Cemetery Friday, May 28 for Memorial Day.

To celebrate graduates from Rifle High School’s class of 2021, there will be a parade procession at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29. It will begin at Rifle High School and follow a route towards Deerfield Park on the Colorado Highway 13 bypass. It will wrap up by completing the stretch down Railroad Avenue.

Carbondale’s American Legion Post 100 event

Starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 31 there will be a color guard ceremony at White Hill Cemetery in Carbondale, from their American Legion Post. At 9:30 a.m. there will be another ceremony at the cemetery on Eighth Street, and then at 10 a.m. they’ll gather at the Veteran Memorial Bridge and throw a wreath into the river. Post Cmdr. David Jackson said it is the same thing they do every year and they hope to see more people come out now that pandemic restrictions have loosened.

