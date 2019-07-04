Memorial Notice: Jim Tippett
There will be a memorial/celebration of life for Jim Tippett, 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at St. Mary of the Crown Catholic Church in Carbondale.
Tippett died on May 4, 2019. He was 67. An obituary appeared in the Post Independent on May 9.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Local
Glenwood Canyon flag replacement tradition continues
Since 1968, Vietnam War veterans Mike Paddock and Steve Kibler have been erecting a new American Flag on a rock outcropping in Glenwood Canyon, usually some time ahead of the 4th of July holiday.