Memories & Milestones

Len and Cindy Wardlaw

Provided

Wardlaw 50th anniversary celebration

Len and Cindy Wardlaw were married on July 19, 1969, at University Christian Church in Wichita, Kansas.

Len had served in the Air Force. Cindy was an RN at Wesley Medical Center, and Len worked for The Yard Store.

Their two children, Aaron and Amy, were born in Wichita.

The young family returned to the Crystal River Valley, where their children were raised.

A few years after Mid Continent Coal closed, Len and Cindy returned to Delta County, where Len was born.

Both are now retired, but they keep active with community activities and family who live nearby.

A reception was held Sunday in Delta.