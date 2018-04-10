Midland reduced to single lane after hillside gives way

Residents along South Midland Avenue in Glenwood Springs will have to contend with traffic delays for a few days after a section of the hillside below the main road near Hagar Lane gave way.

City Manager Debra Figueroa said the heavy rains over the weekend likely caused the rain-soaked slope to fail. The road surface itself was not damaged, but city officials made the determination to close the northbound lane.

Repairs are to begin Wednesday, and traffic for the next two to three days will be in an alternating one-way mode until those repairs are completed.

"The goal is to get some fill in there, and stabilize the hillside before we can reopen it," Figueroa said.

A temporary traffic light was installed Tuesday evening, and flaggers will be used during the peak daytime traffic hours, she said.

The slough area was noticed around 2 or 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, and city engineers made the determination that the northbound lane should be immediately closed for safety reasons. The mini-slide occurred just below Midland and just south of the Hagar Lane intersection.

The one-way section runs for about 30 feet.

"We believe that the slope that failed south of Hagar Lane is one of the most susceptible points along the corridor," City Engineer Terri Partch said.

"At that point, there is a large drainage basin, poor drainage facilities and a narrow roadway platform," she said. "There are other areas where there is poor drainage, but in those areas the roadway platform is wider."

That roughly three-quarter mile stretch of Midland from 27th Street south to the Four Mile Road intersection is being discussed by city officials for a major reconstruction project in 2019, that could run in the neighborhood of $8 million to $10 million.

The project is currently at the 30 percent design phase, and engineering options will be on the table for City Council to discuss at an afternoon work session on April 19.

"Since we're only at 30 percent design with that project, right now we just need to look at stabilizing the road and make sure it's safe, and push forward with the design work," Figueroa said.

Council has said it intends to fully rebuild the two-lane road to city street standards with curb and gutter and drainage. On the table for further discussion are whether the project will include a sidewalk, and the extent of some of the intersection improvements that are called for in the preliminary plan.