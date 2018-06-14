Money talks in 3rd District Congressional race

As Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary race heats up, the money poured into it has also started, really, adding up.

As of March 31, the most recent filing deadline, Republican Scott Tipton raised the most dollars for his re-election campaign with receipts totaling out at $699,330.23.

So, who, by and large, has lined the conservative incumbent's pockets? Three words: political action committees.

In fact, PAC's from industries all across the board, both in and especially out of state, have thrown money behind getting the four-term Republican from Cortez re-elected.

Banks and the oil and gas industries, without question, however, have continuously stood out as central contributors. For example, on Feb. 28, Compass Bancshares, INC. PAC based out of Alabama donated $5,000 to the Tipton campaign, and on March 30, MORPAC (Mortgage Bankers Association Political Action Committee) from Washington, D.C. gave $2,500 to Tipton.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Political Action Committee from Indiana also afforded the Republican $2,500 the day after Christmas.

On the Democratic side of the stage, Diane Mitsch Bush has raked in the most cash with receipts adding up to $364,621.24, as of the March filing report.

The former Colorado state Representative and Routt County commissioner, throughout the month of March, saw thousands of dollars dumped into her campaign from the Democrat and Progressive online fundraising software company ActBlue based out of Maryland. The vast majority of donors, though, have been individuals contributing $100 or less.

In second place, financially speaking, on the Democratic side of the aisle was Glenwood Springs attorney Karl Hanlon. As of March 31, Hanlon had $122,692.56 in total receipts. Opting out of receiving money from corporate PACs, Hanlon's contributions by and large came from private citizens.

The third Democrat in the primary race, former Eagle County commissioner and nonprofit head Arn Menconi did not have any receipts associated with his campaign.

The data was compiled from Federal Election Commission filings.

Ballots are in voters' hands for the June 26 primary for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, in which Tipton's opponent will be determined. Tipton was not challenged for the Republican nomination. The general election is on Nov. 6.