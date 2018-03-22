More I-70 rockfall work coming to Glenwood Canyon

Beginning Monday, March 26, the Colorado Department of Transportation and contract partner Rock Solid Solutions will begin rockfall fence improvements on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, east of Glenwood Springs between mile points 122 and 125.

The $1.5 million project will include the removal of the six existing flex post fences and replacing them with higher capacity rockfall fences. Construction of the new rockfall barriers will take place prior to removing the old, damaged rockfall barriers. The project is expected to be completed in August.

During the construction, motorists can expect a westbound right lane closure, short-term traffic stops both east and westbound, and a reduced speed limit of 35 mph.

Project hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For additional information or to sign up for updates, call the project hotline at (970) 456-1482 or email: glenwoodcanyonrockfall@gmail.com.