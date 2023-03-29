Mountain Fair T-shirt and poster design contest due date coming up fast

Maggie Summers posing next to her winning design at the 51st Annual Carbondale Mountain Fair

Carbondale Arts/Courtesy

The deadline to submit designs for The 52nd Annual Carbondale Mountain Fair Poster Design contest is quickly approaching.

The contest, which will see the winning design be displayed on a multitude of T-shirts and posters at the Carbondale Mountain Fair spanning from July 28-30, has gained a lot of traction over the years and has become a staple of the fair.

Last year, Roaring Fork Valley native Maggie Summers took home the title of T-shirt design contest winner. Now, this year’s “Where the Wild Things Grow” theme will look to inspire artists to summit their artwork.

The theme, which is slated to celebrate “the flora and fauna (and possibly fairies!) that inhabit our greater mountain community,” a Carbondale Arts news release states. The winning artist is to receive a $750 cash prize, as well as five T-shirts with their design.

Artists interested in submitting their artwork for this year’s contest should:

· Submit a well-developed concept for design along with at least 3 work samples. Handmade and digital entries are welcome. All non-digital submissions should have contact info on the back.

· Send images and/or questions to Brian Colley, brian@carbondalearts.com .

The deadline to submit artwork is April 10.