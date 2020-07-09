Nearly 270 Roaring Fork Valley businesses awarded PPP loans greater than $150,000
The Aspen Times
Nearly 270 businesses and nonprofit organizations in the Roaring Fork Valley received loans of $150,000 or more from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program after the COVID-19 crisis hit, according to data released by the Small Business Association.
The loans were used as a lifeline by borrowers ranging from Aspen Valley Hospital and multiple dental and medical clinics to construction firms, and from arts organizations such as Aspen Art Museum to restaurants. Several prominent law firms and architectural businesses throughout the valley also obtained loans.
The loans were approved but there may be cases where the borrower decided not to collect the funds, according to the SBA.
About two-thirds of the loans awarded in the Roaring Fork Valley, 180 of 269, were in the range of $150,000 to $350,000, according to an analysis of the federal data by The Aspen Times.
There were 77 loans between $350,000 and $1 million and another 10 between $1 million and $2 million.
There was only one loan between $2 million and $5 million. That was to Clark’s Market Inc., a chain anchored in Aspen. Clark’s said it would use the loan to retain 402 jobs throughout its chain, according to the information released by the SBA.
There was only one loan in the valley in the highest category, $5 million to $10 million. That was to Aspen Valley Hospital, which said it would use the loan to retain 500 jobs.
The Paycheck Protection Program was rolled out by the federal government in April to soften the blow to the economy from business shutdowns at the start of the coronavirus crisis. The program provided eight weeks of funds primarily to keep employees on payroll and from filing for unemployment. Other allowed uses are interest on mortgages, rent and utilities. Loans that aren’t forgiven will have an interest rate of 1%.
While the SBA oversees the program, banks provided the loans and helped clients with the paperwork. Representatives of several local banks said in April that the vast majority of their clients planned to use the funds primarily for payroll.
The SBA data showed that 125 of the 279 loan recipients in the Roaring Fork Valley didn’t indicate how many jobs the loans would be used to retain or they marked zero jobs.
Following is the list of the loan recipients in Aspen, Snowmass Village, Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs. The job retention is listed when it was included in the SBA data.
•$5million to $10 million
Aspen Valley Hospital, Aspen, 500 jobs retained
•$2 million to $5 million
Clark’s Market Inc., Aspen, 402 jobs retained
•$1 million to $2 million
Aspen Club Lodge Properties LLC, Aspen
CSC Management LLC, Aspen, 90 jobs retained
Gould Construction, Glenwood Springs, 83 jobs retained
Maroon Creek Club LLC, Aspen, 84 jobs retained
Mountain Family Health Center, GWS, 165 jobs retained
Mountain Valley Development Services Inc., GWS
Pacific Sheet Metal Inc., Carbondale, 90 jobs retained
R&A Enterprises of Carbondale Inc., GWS
Roaring Fork Club LLC, Basalt, 148 jobs retained
Rocky Mountain Connections, Basalt
•$350,000 to $1 million
7908 Aspen LLC, Aspen
Anderson Ranch Arts Foundation, Snowmass Village
Aspen Concrete Structures Inc., GWS
Aspen Alps Condominium Association Inc., Aspen
Aspen Clark’s Real Estate LLC, 45 jobs retained
Aspen Grocery LLC, Aspen
Aspen Property Management Inc., Aspen, 28 jobs retained
Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, Aspen
Aspen Tree Service Inc., Carbondale
Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club Inc., Aspen, 40 jobs retained
Aspen Waldorf Foundation Inc., Aspen
Backbone Group LLC, Carbondale, 60 jobs retained
Balcomb and Green PC, GWS
Berthoud Motors Inc., GWS
Betula Aspen LLC, Aspen, 51 jobs retained
Bill Poss and Associates Architecture and Planning PC, Aspen
Brexi LLC, Aspen
Brikor Associates LLC, Basalt, 23 jobs retained
Cache Cache Ltd, Aspen
Caribou Club Ltd, Aspen, 45 jobs retained
Carl’s Pharmacy, Aspen, Aspen
Casa Tua Aspen LLC, Aspen, 68 jobs retained
Charles Cunniffe Architects PC, Aspen
CLMF LLC, Aspen
Colorado Poolscapes, GWS
Colorado Rocky Mountain School, Carbondale Inc., Carbondale
Cornerstone Property Management Aspen LLC, Aspen, 30 jobs retained
Cottle Carr Yaw Architects, Basalt
Crestwood Condominium Association Inc., Snowmass Village
Dancing Bear Residences Owners Association Inc., Aspen, 49 jobs retained
Fierce American Food Co. LLC, Aspen, 29 jobs retained
Forrest Painting LLC, Basalt, 23 jobs retained
Frias Properties of Aspen, Aspen, 70 jobs retained
GF Woods Construction Inc., Aspen, 21 jobs retained
Garfield & Hecht PC, Aspen
Giba Inc, Aspen
Giobi Inc, Aspen, 43 jobs retained
Glenwood Canyon Brewing Co. LLC, GWS, 54 jobs retained
Glenwood Medical Associates, GWS
Glenwood Springs Food Inc., GWS
Glenwood Springs Subaru Inc, GWS
Glenwood Tramway LLC, GWS, 67 jobs retained
Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork, GWS
Hansen Construction Inc., Aspen, 52 jobs retained
Harriman Construction Inc., Basalt
Innovative Painting Systems Inc., Carbondale
Integrity Pizza LLC, GWS, 139 jobs retained
Jaywalker Lodge Inc., Basalt, 54 jobs retained
JC Hospitality Aspen LLC, Aspen, 29 jobs retained
Koru Ltd, Carbondale, 20 jobs retained
L&M Corp, Aspen, 32 jobs retained
Lassiter Electric Inc., Basalt, 42 jobs retained
Lead Resort Management LLC, Aspen
Matsuhisa Aspen LLC, Aspen
Mountain Temp Service LLC, Aspen
Music Associates of Aspen Inc., Aspen
Myers and Co. Architectural Metals, Basalt, 68 jobs retained
Paragon Systems Integration LLC, Aspen
Pitkin County Dry Goods Co, Aspen
Powder Keg Inc., Aspen, 48 jobs retained.
Proguard Protection Service Inc., Basalt, 31 jobs retained
Reese Henry and Co., Aspen
Roaring Fork Valley Cooperative Association, Carbondale, 33 jobs retained
Rowland Broughton Architecture and Urban Design Inc., Aspen, 39 jobs retained
Rudd Associates Construction Inc., Basalt
S&L Travel Partners Inc., Aspen, 51 jobs retained
S2M Construction Co Inc., GWS, 40 jobs retained
Sopris Engineering LLC, Carbondale, 29 jobs retained
Sport Obermeyer Ltd, Aspen, 51 jobs retained
Stutsman-Gerbaz Inc., Snowmass
SV Snowmass Hospitality LLC, Snowmass Village, 35 jobs retained
The Aspen Art Museum, Aspen, 42 jobs retained
The Aspen Country Day School Inc., Aspen, 60 jobs retained
The Romero Group LLC, Basalt, 70 jobs retained
Umbrella Roofing Inc., Basalt, 58 jobs retained
Valley Acquisition Co. LLC, Basalt, 37 jobs retained
Young Services LLC, GWS, 47 jobs retained
•$150,000 to $350,000
Ajax Holdings LLC, Aspen
Ajax Pool and Spa Inc., Basalt, 19 jobs retained
Ajax Roofing Co, Basalt
All Kids Dental Pediatrics and Orthodontics, GWS, 38 jobs retained
All Valley Maintenance, Basalt, 13 jobs retained
Allergy Asthma and Immunology of the Rockies PC, GWS, 11 jobs retained
Alpine Moving and Storage Inc., Aspen, 22 jobs retained
Alpine Property Management Inc., Snowmass Village
Amatis Controls LLC, Aspen, 12 jobs retained
American Seminar Institute Inc., Carbondale
Antoinette Paris LLC, Aspen
Argos Capital Management Inc., Aspen, 7 jobs retained
Aspen Branch Inc., Aspen, 8 jobs retained
Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, Aspen
Aspen Community Foundation, Basalt
Aspen Glow Holiday Works, Carbondale
Aspen Hope Center, Basalt
Aspen Medical Care PC, Aspen
Aspen Snowmass LLC, Snowmass Village, 19 jobs retained
Aspen Tile and Bath Gallery Inc., Aspen, 15 jobs retained
Austin Group Holdings LLC, Aspen, 30 jobs retained
B Willson Enterprises Inc., Woody Creek
Bald Mountain LLC, Aspen, 13 jobs retained
Basalt Bike & Ski Inc., Carbondale
Batch&Ramp; Abbratch LLC, Aspen, 22 jobs retained
Belly Up Aspen LLC, Aspen, 71 jobs retained
Bethel Party Rentals Inc., GWS
Big Stone Publishing Ltd, Carbondale
Bishop Plumbing and Heating Inc., GWS, 20 jobs retained
Bison Adventures LLC, Snowmass Village
Blue Lake Preschool Inc., Carbondale
Bluegreen Inc., Aspen
Brigitte Inc., Aspen, 40 jobs retained
Cali Corp., Basalt, 17 jobs retained
Carbondale Car Care, Carbondale
Carbondale Dental Center PC, Carbondale, 15 jobs retained
Challenge Aspen, Snowmass Village, 9 jobs retained
Cleaner Express Ltd, Aspen, 22 jobs retained
CMZ LLC, Snowmass Village
Colorado Adventure Center Inc., GWS, 85 jobs retained
Columbia Builders Inc., GWS
Colwest Roofing and Waterproofing Co. Inc., Carbondale, 10 jobs retained
Compass Peak Imaging LLC, GWS. 7 jobs retained
Crawford Design Build LLC, Carbondale
Crawford Properties LLC, El Jebel
Crystal River Spas Inc., Carbondale
CSCP Operators LLC, Aspen
CSZDVM, Carbondale, 21 jobs retained
Daly Property Services Inc., Basalt
DB Bistro LLC, Aspen
Distinguished Boards and Beams, Carbondale
Double Diamond Moving and Storage, Carbondale
Down to Earth Landscapes and Construction, Carbondale, 26 jobs retained
Durgin Electric LLC, Carbondale, 21 jobs retained
Eagle Crest Nursery LLC, El Jebel, 19 jobs retained
Early Learning Center, Aspen
Earth-wise Horticultural Inc., GWS, 17 jobs retained
Ecos Environmental and Disaster Restoration Inc., GWS, 16 jobs retained
Eigelberger LLC, Basalt, 11 jobs retained
El Korita Inc, Basalt
Electrical Outfitters Inc., GWS, 20 jobs retained
Elk Mountain Hospitality Inc., Aspen
Elk Mountain Ventures Inc., Basalt
Eric Willsky MD Medical Corp., Aspen
Excavation Services Inc., Carbondale, 27 jobs retained
Fast Encoding Inc., Aspen, 9 jobs retained
Flame Out Fire Protection Inc., Basalt
Forum Phi Architecture LLC, Aspen, 18 jobs retained
Frying Pan Anglers Inc., Basalt
Garfield Youth Services, GWS
Glenwood Anesthesia Professionals PC, GWS
Glenwood Auto Parts Inc., GWS, 25 jobs retained
Glenwood Springs Dental Partners, GWS
Glenwood Springs Lodging, LLC, GWS, 44 jobs retained
Global Work Resources LLC, Basalt, 69 jobs retained
Good Earth Landscaping & Maintenance LLC, Carbondale, 25 jobs retained
Grand River Construction Co, GWS
Great Western Painting Inc., Carbondale, 20 jobs retained
Groundskeepers of Aspen Inc., Aspen
GZO Sheet Metal and Roofing Inc., Aspen
Haymax Hotels LLC, Aspen, 14 jobs retained
Henry & Mike LLC, GWS, 20 jobs retained
Hickory House of Aspen, Aspen, 25 jobs retained
High Country Engineering Inc., GWS, 15 jobs retained
High Tone Auto Body Inc., Basalt
High-Con Inc., Basalt
Highlands Pizza Co. LLC, Aspen
Historic Redstone Inn, Redstone
Holmes Excavation and Concrete Inc., Carbondale
Home Team BBQ of Aspen LLC, Aspen
Hospice of the Valley Inc., GWS
I Matti Ristorante Inc., Aspen, 175 jobs retained
Incline Management LLC, Aspen
Integra Motorsports LLC, GWS, 16 jobs retained
Integrated Mountain Maintenance Inc., GWS
Ivy League Camps LLC, Aspen, 25 jobs retained
Janckila Construction Inc., Carbondale, 15 jobs retained
John L. Frey, Aspen, 8 jobs retained
Joonas Group LLC, Aspen
K and W Concrete Inc., Basalt
Kalos Aspen LLC, Aspen, 10 jobs retained
Keelty Construction Inc., Basalt
Kelly Klee Inc., Aspen, 9 jobs retained
La Creperie Du Village LLC, Aspen, 30 jobs retained
Liquidated LLC, Snowmass Village
Lunamezza Ltd LLC, Aspen
M.T.G. Inc., Aspen
Maru LLC, Aspen
Mauldin Plumbing and Heating Inc., GWS, 18 jobs retained
Mid Valley Auto Body LLC, GWS, 10 jobs retained
Midvalley Family Practice PC, Basalt
Mighty Mouse Management, Snowmass Village
Mitchell and Co LLC, Carbondale
Mountain Chalet Enterprises Inc., Aspen, 36 jobs retained
Mountain Chevrolet LLC, GWS, 29 jobs retained
Mr. Vac Air Duct and Carpet Cleaning Inc., GWS, 17 jobs retained
Murry Dental Group LLC, GWS
New Creation Church of Glenwood, GWS, 52 jobs retained
North of Nell Condominium Association, Aspen
O2 Aspen 2 LLC, Aspen
Oates, Knezevich, Gardenswartz, Kelly and Morrow PC, Aspen
Offroad Design Inc., Carbondale, 18 jobs retained
Onion LLC, Basalt, 22 jobs retained
Orthopaedic Associates of Aspen and Glenwood Springs PC, Basalt, 19 jobs retained
Osmia Organics LLC, Carbondale, 20 jobs retained
Pacific Food and Beverage Co., Aspen, 30 jobs retained
Paramount Professional Services LLC, GWS, 16 jobs retained
Peter J Martin Insurance LLC, Carbondale, 11 jobs retained
Pine Mountain Electric Inc., GWS
Pinions LLC, Aspen, 35 jobs retained
Pinnacle Water Inc., Carbondale
Premier Party Rental LLC, Carbondale, 45 jobs retained
Recon Protection LLC, Aspen, 11 jobs retained
River Restoration LLC, Carbondale
River Valley Ranch Master Association, Carbondale, 16 jobs retained
Roaring Fork Resources LLC, Basalt
Roberts and Co. Inc., Carbondale, 10 jobs retained
Rocky Mountain Gutters and Maintenance Inc., GWS, 18 jobs retained
Rygr LLC, Carbondale, 11 jobs retained
Sagome Inc., Aspen
Savage Excavation LLC, Carbondale, 17 jobs retained
Schlumberger Scherer Construction, Aspen
Silver News LLC, Aspen, 16 jobs retained
SLL Ltd, Snowmass Village
Smoke Modern Barbecue LLC, GWS, 35 jobs retained
Sopris Home Care LLC, GWS
Southside Commercial Enterprises LLC, Basalt
St. Stephen Catholic Church, GWS, 47 jobs retained
Stone Age LLC, GWS, 13 jobs retained
Stonebridge Condominium Association, Snowmass Village
Structural Associates Co. GWS, 19 jobs retained
Studio B Architects, Aspen, 11 jobs retained
Suarez Masonry LLC, GWS
Su Casa Inc., Aspen, 50 jobs retained
Sunlight Inc., GWS, 44 jobs retained
Sunsense Inc., Carbondale
Tatanka Provisions Co LLC, Aspen, 15 jobs retained
Ted Hess and Associates LLC, GWS, 12 jobs retained
Tequilas III Inc., GWS
Terrapin Las Colinas LLC, Aspen, 24 jobs retained
Terrapin Management Corp., Aspen, 14 jobs retained
The Aspen Digger Inc., Carbondale
The Buddy Program, Aspen
The Hert Four Inc., GWS, 36 jobs retained
The Pepperoni Pizza Kitchen, Carbondale, 42 jobs retained
The Pullman LLC, Carbondale
The Runaway Shovel Inc., Woody Creek
Theatre Aspen, Aspen, 25 jobs retained
Timberline Condominiums Association Inc., Snowmass Village
TJ Concrete Construction Inc., Carbondale
Tom and Ellen Marshall Enterprises Inc., Basalt, 26 jobs retained
Tracker Software Corp, Snowmass Village
UBCI Inc., Carbondale, 18 jobs retained
Ute Mountaineer Ltd, Aspen
Valley Settlement, Carbondale
Village Smithy Restaurant Inc., Carbondale
Vivala Inc., Aspen
Western Hospitality Group Ltd, GWS
Woody Creek Distillers, Basalt, 17 jobs retained
Your Parts Haus Corp., Carbondale, 29 jobs retained
