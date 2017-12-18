New apartment complex back before Glenwood P&Z

A plan for 79 mostly two-bedroom apartments to be built in a 10-building complex just north of the Walmart store in Glenwood Springs goes before the city's planning and zoning commission again tonight.

The proposal has been scaled back from 105 units since first being submitted to city planners last spring.

The project review has since been continued six times and has resulted in numerous modifications, but a key concern has been access from the far south end of Blake Avenue and a proposal to open a gate that now blocks access between Walmart and the 27th Street Station bus stop.

In August, P&Z recommended approval of five design variances related to parking, building configuration, unit sizes, sidewalk provisions and driveway grades. Another concern with the site has been its steep slope from the planned Blake Avenue access up the hillside to the east.

The planning board is giving final consideration for a major development permit. On the table will be an updated traffic analysis related to a plan to make Blake a one-way street and open the gate, as well as new geotechnical reports.

The P&Z meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 101 W. Eighth St.