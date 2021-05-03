New assistant principal for Crystal River Elementary School to bring ‘positive energy’ in new role

Kendall Reiley, the new incoming assistant principal at Crystal River Elementary School.



Aimee Brockman, the incoming principal for Crystal River Elementary School, announced that Kendall Reiley, a teacher for Glenwood Springs Elementary School will be taking the role of assistant principal in the upcoming school year.

A news release from Roaring Fork School District on Thursday, April 29, included an excerpt from a letter Brockman wrote to the CRES community about hiring Reiley.

“Her reflective nature, commitment to continual learning, and ability to find joy in hard work are key strengths that she will bring to the Crystal River Elementary School community,” Brockman wrote.

Reiley spent the last seven years teaching at the elementary level in Roaring Fork Schools and two years prior to that was an ACES educator at Basalt Elementary School before joining the district staff. The release states Reiley also focused on education through work in groups outside of the district as well.

“She served as a TeachPlus Colorado Policy fellow advising policymakers about teacher evaluation, is a leader at GSES and in the EL network, and is involved in Mountain Voices Project, a broad-based community organizing group,” the release states.

GSES principal and Reiley’s current supervisor, Audrey Hazleton, said she supports Reiley in taking on this new position and knows she’ll continue going above and beyond to meet students’ needs.

“Kendall will bring positive energy and a focus on empowering all students to CRES. Here at GSES, she has been instrumental in creating learning experiences that position students to be leaders for positive change in their community. I know she will work tirelessly to support students, teachers, and families at CRES,” Hazleton said.

The release also states the interview committee noticed Reiley’s enthusiasm and compassion for education and that they see her potential to collaborate in school-wide decisions with teachers and students alike. Reiley said she is looking forward to the opportunity to get to know and work with a new community of students, teachers and families.

“I feel privileged to get to support and give back to a community that I admire and believe in,” Reiley said.

