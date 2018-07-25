New Castle Community Market hosts first wine and beer sampling tonight

There are more than fresh fruit and vegetables today. We are gearing up for our first wine and beer sampling event this year. This event is sponsored by Spirits of Downtown New Castle.

Be sure to bring your ID to show you are 21 or older. The fee will be $5 and will be used to help us continue with the New Castle Community Market.

City Market is donating deli cheese and fruit platters to enjoy with your beer and wine samplings.

The farmers market is the perfect opportunity to introduce some of our fine wines and beers that Spirits liquors offers.

The music will be provided by A Band Called Alexa, a foot-stomping, country rock and blues band.

Come by and check out all our wonderful vendors. Juicy Acres has lots of yummy peaches, field-ripened tomatoes and lots of fresh produce.

Abundant Terrace Earth has kale greens and fresh herbs.

Blazin' K has her homemade pickles and relishes.

Kaleb's Katch brings in fresh seafood from Alaska to enjoy.

K-O tamales has a wonderful salsa that brings out the best flavors.

Upper Crust will be providing her wonderful homemade desserts and breads.

We have Eileen Leland coming with her elegant jewelry, and other vendors will be supplying soaps, lotions, woodworking and doterra oils.

The community market accepts WIC market bucks and is an authorized SNAP/EBT vendor. The market distributes double up food bucks where participants can get $20 in food vouchers each week to shop at the market.

Come on by and enjoy our cool and relaxing evening to be enjoyed by all at Burning Mountain Park from 4:30-7:30 p.m. It's going to be a fun evening all around.