New Castle Community Market off and running

New Castle Community Market is off and running for its seventh year. Last week the market was a huge success. Many happy customers had a great time enjoying the shady park, music and all the choices that our vendors had to offer. Without community participation the market would not be such a fun event.

The market will continue to amaze you. This week we have two special demos, the first a great cooking demo by Live Well with the focus on shopping for healthy food on a budget with the double-up bucks food program. Participants will receive a $10 voucher to the market to spend.

The second demo will be a fly fishing clinic presented by John Harcourt with Fly Fishing 3G. Anything that you want to learn about fly fishing will be revealed. John will be there to assist you with your casting and will provide information about what's happening on the river right now.

Come over and join us under the nice shady trees and have fun and enjoy music by Billy Milo. Indulge yourself with a fresh goody from the upper crust baker. Juicy Acres will have fresh corn, tomatoes and yummy peaches. Blazin' K's will be there with her great pickles, and there are many other vendors as well. We will be there from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Burning Mountain Park in downtown New Castle.