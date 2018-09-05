New Castle Market closes for season in two weeks

A few changes will be happening at our New Castle Community Market as the season comes to a close. Time flies when you are having fun, and there are certainly fun times to be had at our New Castle Community Market.

Our farmers from Juicy Acres will not be here for our last two weeks; however, Abundant Terrance Earth will be here with organic vegetables and herbs. Terry has been with us all season and has been offering us a variety of great produce. She will be in the back corner next to the gazebo.

Blazin K will have her nice vegetables as well as her homemade pickles, relishes and sauerkraut. Upper Crust will be here with her sweet treats and homemade breads that are hard to pass up.

Treat your aches and pains with essential oils and a great massage with Victoria Serna. She will fix anything that ails you with her magic hands.

Come see all our vendors and get some beautiful flowers and succulents from New Castle Gardens — George will help you with all your plant needs.

See Rachael from Crystal Tuning. She has a wide variety of crystals, rocks and jewelry to choose from.

We still have a great selection of vendors available.

Marie will be back with her homemade tamales, tacos and fresh salsas.

Our music this week features Laurie Dameron of Windchime Productions. She loves rock, blues and a jazzy flavor of soul.

Come on by; we are down to our last two weeks for this season. Relax and enjoy and see what downtown New Castle has to offer. We will be there from 4:30-7:30 p.m. this Thursday, Sept. 6. See you there.