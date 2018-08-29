New Castle Market column: Get your Palisade peaches while you can

Last week was a big hit with the New Castle Community Market wine and beer sampling hosted by New Castle Liquors and City Market. Thanks for all who came out and enjoyed the beautiful evening.

This week is back to normal and still a great way to spend your Thursday evening in the park. Each week we still see new vendors arriving with new items to offer the community. This week could possibly be the last week to purchase Palisade peaches, so please come early. All our regular vendors will be here to greet you with all their fine wares.

Come on down and eat a salmon wrap from Kaleb's Katch or great tamales from KO Tamales. Take home a sweet treat from Upper Crust Bakery.

Our music this week features the Red Dirt River Band, which plays American wide variety foot-stomping music.

Don't forget to participate in our weekly drawings to win some great prizes donated by local businesses.

See you from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Burning Mountain Park in New Castle.