New Castle recognized for healthy living

New Castle was awarded Elite Status by LiveWell Colorado last week, recognizing the town for its commitment to building a healthy community.

Council member Bruce Leland said the town reached this status because of a variety of programs and policies the town has enacted in the past four years to show its commitment to Healthy Eating Active Living (HEAL).

LiveWell's HEAL Cities & Towns Campaign advances policies that help make towns across Colorado healthy place to live, work, and play, according to the press release.

"We are honored to be recognized as a LiveWell Elite Town," said New Castle Mayor Art Riddle. "The Town Council and staff are committed to promoting healthy lifestyles for our residents."

LiveWell's HEAL Cities and Towns Campaign Director Julie George presented the HEAL Elite Status plaque to town council at the June 19 as New Castle continues to

"New Castle has made a significant investment in building a healthier community by working to improve access to healthy food and physical activity for its residents," she said.

Recommended Stories For You

There are four levels in LiveWell Colorado's HEAL Cities & Towns Campaign: Eager, Active, Fit, and Elite, states the press release. In order to qualify for Elite status, a municipality must have adopted at least five HEAL policies.

New Castle joined the campaign in August, 2014.

"New Castle is very proud of its Elite status in the HEAL Cities & Towns Campaign. We plan to continue our efforts to ensure access to healthy eating and active living for all residents, particularly those most impacted by health disparities," Riddile said in the release. "We look forward to working with LiveWell Colorado as we continue on a path to an even healthier New Castle."