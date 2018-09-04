Wilderness Workshop hires Latino outreach coordinator

Carbondale-based Wilderness Workshop has named Beatriz Soto of Glenwood Springs to fill a new position as Latino outreach coordinator to assist with the implementation of the Defiende Nuestra Tierra (Defiende) program that was launched earlier this year.

Originally from Chihuahua, Mexico, Soto grew up in a bicultural setting between Mexico and the United States. She graduated from Basalt High School in 1999 and studied architecture in Chihuahua City.

"She has engaged on diverse types of architectural and community projects in both the U.S. and Mexico City, always with an environmental focus," according to a news release from the group.

While living in San Francisco, Nayarit (known as San Pancho), Mexico, she helped lead a local organizing effort to stop beachfront development.

"She is very passionate about sustainable and conscientious design," according to the release. "Beatriz has moved in and out of the Roaring Fork Valley and has been back since 2013 with her young son."

Added Soto, "I hope to assist the Latino community in understanding what public lands are and what people's role on public lands issues can be. This program represents a great opportunity to begin this process and empower the voice of our local Latinos to participate in land stewardship and conservation.

"We breathe the same air, drink the same water, enjoy the same views, and participate in the same recreational opportunities, and now is a perfect time to begin weighing in on the public process surrounding important environmental issues we all have a stake in," she said.

As the lead community liaison for Defiende, Soto is tasked with broadening the Wilderness Workshop's relationship with the Latino community "to become advocates for and stewards of public lands."

She also will be instrumental in helping the organization shape and implement Defiende as the program grows.

Another key component of the program is providing opportunities for members of the Latino community to access and enjoy public lands through hikes and restoration projects.

More information at: wilderness workshop.org.