New South Canyon Landfill hours began Wednesday

Glenwood Springs has new operating hours for the South Canyon Landfill, located at 1205 County Road 134.

As of Wednesday, landfill hours changed to Monday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The landfill remains closed on Sundays.

In addition, the recycling center at the landfill entrance will be open Tuesday through Thursday and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Monday, Friday, and Sunday.

The South Canyon Landfill and Recycling Center will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's days. For more information, call 970-945-5375.