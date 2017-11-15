New stop signs at Pitkin and 8th, 11th streets
November 15, 2017
Glenwood Springs has a new three-way stop at the intersection of Pitkin Avenue and Eighth Street next to City Hall and the Garfield County Administration Building.
"The addition of stop signs on Eighth Street will make it easier for pedestrians to cross, which is currently a challenge due to the electrical transformer box and parked cars on the southwest side of the intersection," according to a city news release.
The city has also installed a new set of stop signs on Pitkin Avenue at 11th Street. The new four-way stop is expected to allow for smoother traffic flow and avoid traffic backing up going to and from Glenwood Springs Elementary School.
