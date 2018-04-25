New town board in, Woods out as Silt administrator

With fresh new faces on the Board of Trustees, Silt's new leadership decided to go in a different direction as Town Administrator Pamela Woods' contract was not renewed on Monday night.

Town attorney Mike Sawyer said that, upon seating a new council, Silt has a reappointment procedure for the town administration.

After an executive session at the regular Monday meeting, the board voted not to renew her contract in a 5-1 vote.

"For now, until the situation is completely resolved, we had a motion to deny reappointment of Pamela Woods and it passed 5-1," newly elected Mayor Keith Richel said on Wednesday, choosing not to elaborate on the board's decision for legal reasons.

Richel won the mayor's seat in a tight race over Jay Barner, by just one vote, and over a third candidate, Bryan Fleming, following a recount of the April 3 election. Newly elected trustees Samantha Alexander, Jerry Seifert, T.J. Tucker and Kyle Knott were also sworn in Monday night.

Hired in 2010, Woods has been the town's administrator for nearly eight years.

Richel hopes to appoint an interim town administrator at the next council meeting and said he's confident the town will be able to find the right candidate long term.

"We can take our time and make sure we get the right person into that position," he said.

He added that Silt has a good budget and no impending big projects coming up, so finding the right person will be a top priority for the town.

Silt now joins its neighbors New Castle and Rifle in the search for a new town and city manager, respectively. Rifle City Manager John Nichols resigned by mutual agreement with City Council, and current New Castle Manager Tom Baker is retiring in June.