New Year’s weekend listing of Aspen events

Wondering where to go to ring in the New Year in Aspen-Snowmass? We've complied a list of events for every budget, from firework viewing to concerts to Champagne soirees, there really is something for every taste. And we didn't limit the list to just New Year's Eve events so you can get the party started on Friday and go on through the weekend. Note: This list does not include special New Year's Eve dinner seatings.

Friday, Dec. 29

Aspen Film Academy Screenings

Wheeler Opera House

"Dina", 2 p.m.

"Roman J. Israel, Esq.", 5 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

"Get Out", 8:30 p.m.

$20

Dee Dee Bridgewater

JAS Café at the Aspen Cooking School, 7 and 9:15 p.m.

SOLD OUT

Odesza with Marvel Years

Belly Up Aspen, 10 p.m. SOLD OUT

Saturday, Dec. 30

Ajax Cup

Race on Aspen Mountain, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Afterparty at Shlomo's, 3-6:30 p.m.

Aspen Film Academy Screenings

Paepcke Auditorium

"Kedi", noon

"Coco", 2 p.m. ($15 Aspen Film members/ Free for children)

"In the Fade", 5 p.m.

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", 8 p.m.

$20

Dee Dee Bridgewater

JAS Café at the Aspen Cooking School, 7 and 9:15 p.m.

SOLD OUT

Jason Latimer: Curator of Impossible Science (magician)

Wheeler Opera House, 4 & 6:30 p.m.

$42 adult/ $32 child

Jane's Addiction at Belly Up Aspen

9:30 p.m. SOLD OUT

Sunday, Dec. 31

Mountain Social at the St. Regis Aspen

5 p.m. to 2 a.m.: DJ, cocktail service, complimentary Champagne toast at midnight, firework viewing

Free, open to the public

Wagner Park Bonfire and DJ

8 p.m. to midnight: Fireworks are at 8 p.m. and midnight

Free

New Years at Red Onion

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.: DJ Golden, complimentary Champagne toast at midnight

$15

New Years at Silver City

9 p.m.: Williams Brothers Band, complimentary Champagne toast at midnight

$20

Jimmy's Bodega Aspen

Starts at 9 p.m.: Includes two drinks or four beers

$40

Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar

9 p.m.: Complimentary Champagne toast or shot of Fernet at midnight

$40 (standing room only); VIP tables available (email lindze@hoochaspen.com)

Base Camp in Snowmass

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.: Berkel Beats

$45/GA; $100/VIP

Shlomo's

9 p.m. to 2 a.m.: DJ, hors d'oeuvres and complimentary Champagne toast at midnight

$50

Mi Chola

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.: Open bar, photo booth, light appetizers, DJ

$120

Eric's Bar

DJ, Champagne toast at midnight

Infamous Stringdusters

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for open bar and light appetizers, concert starts at 9:30 p.m. SOLD OUT

New Year's Eve 2017 at the Aspen Art Museum

6-8:30 p.m. buffet dinner, 8 p.m. Champagne toast and fireworks SOLD OUT

Great Gatsby Party at Aspen Kitchen

11 p.m. to 2 a.m.: Premium open bar, Champagne toast, patio for viewing fireworks

$200

Grey Lady

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.: Open bar, Champagne toast at midnight, DJ

$250

Midnight Crush New Year's Eve Party at The Limelight Hotel

10 p.m. to 1:45 a.m.: Bottomless Veuve Clicquot, passed hors d'oeuvres and sweets, photo booth, open bar, party favors, DJ

$250

Jane's Addiction at Belly Up Aspen

9:30 p.m. SOLD OUT

Escobar

10 p.m. to midnight: DJ, unlimited Champagne, open bar until midnight

$350/GA; VIP tables call 970-414-0524

Bootsy Bellows Aspen

9:45 p.m. to 1:45 a.m.; Open bar until midnight, passed sushi, bottomless Champagne, DJ

$500

The Dom Perignon Party at The Little Nell

10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.: Bottomless Dom Perignon, open bar, food stations, musical acts, entertainment, DJs

$575++/person; $12,000/group for reserved seating

Clicquot Cats on Little Nell run

7:15 to 8:45 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. to 12:45 a.m.: Get shuttled up the Little Nell run on Aspen Mountain to view the fireworks with Champagne, raw seafood bar, caviar, chocolate covered strawberries, hot chocolate, celebratory Bellinis toast SOLD OUT