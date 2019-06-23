Night closures for pedestrian bridge water line work

Work continues on the 27th Street Bridge in South Glenwood.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Construction crews on the 27th Street Bridge project are scheduled to lower a new water line into the South Grand Avenue intersection on Tuesday, June 25, and Wednesday, June 26.

To compete this work, night closures in the area will be required. At approximately 8 p.m. each evening, the 27th Street Bridge and the intersection of South Grand Avenue and 27th Street will close until the early hours of the morning. Water service interruptions are not anticipated.

During closures, 27th Street Bridge traffic will be detoured via Eighth Street. South Grand Avenue motorists will be redirected via Colorado Highway 82. Local business and residential access will remain open.

In preparation for the waterline work, crews are continuing current project operations. The dates of the night closures are contingent on the completion of several work items and weather. Any changes to the schedule will be announced via ConeZone.

Construction on the 27th Street bridge, commonly referred to as Sunlight Bridge, began in January. Crews are working to replace the ageing structure, which is a critical connection in Glenwood Springs.

For more information on the project go to: cogs.us/27thStreetBridge.