No fireworks, no problem; area 4th of July festivities abound nonetheless

The party will go on as Glenwood Springs is set to host the third annual Independence Day celebration Wednesday at Two Rivers Park.

With the continued drought conditions impacting the entire region, plans were set in motion to seek an alternative to a fireworks show.

Pat Miller, marketing and events coordinator for the Parks and Recreation Department, says this year's festivities will be packed full of the usual activities, including the fun run, games, music and food.

New this year will be the nightcap event of a laser performance set to music, instead of a pyrotechnic show.

Celebrations are also slated for Carbondale, Redstone and Apple Tree Park in New Castle.

Today's events in Glenwood Springs kick off with the Lions Club 5th annual Firekracker 4K race and half-mile fun run. The race starts at 8:30 a.m. at the bandshell in Two Rivers Park, and the morning's events will wrap up around 11 a.m.

Activity at Two Rivers Park will ramp up again at 5 p.m. with three large bounce houses, a mechanical bull, bubble zone, face painting, cornhole, chalk zone, snake charmer, a photo booth and Salida Circus performances.

With the holiday landing on Wednesday, the city's Recreation Department teamed up with Summer of Music to present The Davenports, who will take the stage at 6:30 p.m., before the headliner, Otone Brass Band, performs. The Glenwood Springs Junior ROTC will present the colors along with the national anthem.

Fog machines will fill Two Rivers Park at 9 p.m., and the laser performance will start, choreographed to classic rock, country and pop, lighting up Red Mountain starting at 9:15 p.m.

Parking at Two Rivers will be closed except for emergency crews and handicap parking. Parking will be available at Glenwood Springs High School and a shuttle operated by Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park will transport people to the park.

Carbondale, Redstone, Apple Tree join fun

The 40th annual kids parade will get things rolling in Carbondale at 10:30 a.m. Following the parade, free ice cream and watermelon will be given away at Sopris Park along with carnival games for the kids.

The John M. Fleet Pool will host a pool party beginning at 11 a.m. with a watermelon relay, a treasure hunt at noon, and a cardboard canoe race at 2 p.m. will end the event. A $5 entry fee will get all ages into the party.

Redstone's annual Fourth of July festivities will include a pie sale at 10 a.m., followed by bike decorating at 11 a.m. on the Redstone Inn lawn. The parade will start the first of two passes on Redstone Boulevard at noon. Kids water games, hosted by Carbondale Rural Fire Protection District, will start at 1 p.m., with the annual Ducky Derby fundraiser beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The 41st annual Freedom Celebration at Apple Tree Park in New Castle kicks off at noon with vendors, bouncy houses, kids games and a water slide. Wrists bands for kids will be $5 for unlimited game play. There will be no fireworks this year due to the high fire danger, but a free concert will fill the park with music as the band Exit 42 takes the stage at 5:30 p.m., followed by Lever Action at 7:30 p.m.