No more open burn permits in Carbondale fire district

Effective immediately, the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District will not issue any open burning permits, at least for the time being, due to the increasing fire danger.

The decision comes after low fuel moisture content measurements were recorded and the lack of rain in the forecast. With that being said, experts predict an increased wildfire risk in the area.

According to a staff report, these restrictions will remain in full effect until enough rainfall alleviates the hazardous fire conditions on the ground.

Along with no longer issuing any open burning permits, the Carbondale district asks residents and visitors to be extra cautious when barbecuing with charcoal grills, smoking and utilizing fire pits or camp fires in permanently constructed fire rings.

"We want to do everything we can to prevent a wildfire, especially right now when the fuels are dry and have the potential to start a fire.

"By not issuing any open burning permits, we can take one risk factor away," said Carbondale Fire Chief Rob Goodwin.

Summer wildfire patrols will start in the district after Memorial Day. Additional tips on outdoor summer fire safety are available at http://www.carbondalefire.org.