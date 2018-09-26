Obituary: Carmine DePaolo

Carmine DePaolo of New Castle, Colorado passed away on September 24, 2018 at the age of 65. He is survived by his wife Laurie, son Corey, and future daughter-in-law, Jessica Harris. A celebration of Carmine's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 29th at his son Corey's home in Rifle. Please call 970-309-9976 for directions. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Friends of the Mustangs at http://www.friendsofthemustangs.org or an organization of your choice.