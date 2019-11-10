Aspen solar farm proposal talks begin this week

Wednesday morning promises to be lively at the Pitkin County building on Aspen’s Main Street as commissioners are set to hear for the first time about a proposed 18,000-panel solar farm between Aspen and Woody Creek.

The five-member county board has called a special meeting beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday that will focus solely on the controversial project, a partnership between the Aspen Sanitation District, Holy Cross Energy and an international green energy company called Renewable Energy Systems.

The meeting is open to the public and, if the county Planning and Zoning meetings on the proposal this summer are any indication, it will likely be standing room-only. The newly built county building also features a room adjacent to the commissioners’ meeting room where overflow attendees can view the meeting via TV screens that will likely be available.

Residents of Woody Creek and Brush Creek Village packed the room for two Pitkin County Planning and Zoning meetings in July and August, when commission members eventually voted 4-1 to recommend the proposal to the county board. Most residents of those two areas were not in favor of the project.

Pitkin County commissioners will get the final say on the proposal. For more information on earlier meetings about the project, visit https://bit.ly/2NxE7YW and https://bit.ly/2O1TkQP.