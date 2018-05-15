One person injured in Hwy 6 crash Tuesday
May 15, 2018
One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a multiple vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 6 near Coal Ridge High School Tuesday afternoon.
The accident occurred around 4 p.m. and closed the highway for about two hours.
Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said Tuesday evening that State Patrol and local fire and EMS responded to the rollover crash involving at least two, and possibly three vehicles.
One party was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Lewis said.
Trending In: Local
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: U.S. 6 reopens after minor-injury crash near Coal Ridge High School
- Judge moves 1st New Castle ranch embezzlement case to trial
- Grand Junction girl attacked by bear expected to fully recover
- Momenta addiction recovery center specializes in treating women and mothers
- One vehicle stolen in Glenwood Friday night, numerous car windows smashed