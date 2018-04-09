Torres column: Overcome your fears and improve your life by trying something new

Like you, I have goals to achieve. One of my goals this year is to be an efficient swimmer. I'm honestly pretty pathetic at swimming — I almost died twice. One time a friend had to rescue me, and the second time I survived because God didn't want me dead yet, or at least that's what I want to believe.

Anyway, last Sunday I went to practice swimming at the hot springs. One of my young cousins was learning with me. I noticed that he is a little afraid of the water. Even though he could touch the ground with his feet, he was afraid of drowning. He had the swimming moves figured out, but he is just as bad as me.

The only difference between him and me is that I have overcome my fears, while he was still afraid of swimming. So there we were in the swimming lane talking to each other with me telling him to just do it and that nothing will happen and that he also has the side ropes to hold onto in case something goes wrong. He finally felt safer, and he started swimming.

After a while, he loved swimming, and he discovered that to breathe while swimming, he could bring his head to the side out of the water to catch his breath and continue swimming.

Just like my cousin, many people are afraid to try new ways to improve their life. They are afraid of failure. However, once they have tried, they noticed that it is not as scary as they thought. In addition, they improve by learning from their mistakes. Nevertheless, people can't learn if they don't try. As we learn, we want to continue growing. This is why the new behavior is fun.

After a few laps we got tired, and we went to the hot pool. All my cousin wanted to do was to continue swimming, so we went back to the swimming lane.

I like to get out of my comfort zone and try new things in life, but only if I know these new things will improve the quality of my life. Everything is scary in the beginning. But once we overcome the fear, we can have fun.

Getting out of your comfort zone and finding new ways to improve your life is scary, but you are made to overcome them. Something that I remember when I studied risky decisions is that I have been made to overcome any difficulty in life. The task wouldn't have been given to me if I was not capable of doing it. You know, a Superior Power has all already figured out. Have faith, overcome your fears and you will succeed.

Sandro Torres is owner of Custom Body Fitness in Carbondale and Glenwood Springs and author of the book "Lose Weight Permanently." His column appears on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month in Body & More.