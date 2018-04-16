Paint, haz-waste drop-off day is this Saturday

Glenwood Springs will be accepting household hazardous wastes, including paint, at a special drop-off day from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, at the Glenwood Community Center, upper parking lot.

City residents are encouraged to make an appointment to minimize waiting in line, by calling 945-5375.

The hazardous waste drop off is for private parties only, and no commercial waste will be accepted. Also, no waste oil or tires.

This service will be free for people living in the city limits of Glenwood Springs. Utility bills or driver's license must be presented as proof.

Garfield County or other municipality residents will be charged $2 per gallon (not container size but actual amount as estimated by attendant). Contractors and commercial painters can bring latex paint and water-based finishes to recycle for $3 per gallon, as estimated.

No containers larger than 5 gallons will be accepted.

All water-based paints, stains, and clear finishes will be disposed of according to state and federal regulations.