Palardy saved lives through donation of his vital organs

Well before Patrick Palardy's death last year he had decided he would be an organ donor, something that his friends and family said is keeping with his giving nature.

Soon after his death in November, his family learned people in need had received Patrick's heart, both kidneys, a lung and his liver.

Temple Glassier, Patrick's mother, received a note in March from a young man who received a kidney. She shared the inspiring message with The Aspen Times. It shows how vital organ transplants are and it is particularly appropriate to share because April is National Donate Life Month. Americans are encouraged to register as organ, eye and tissue donors and to celebrate those who have saved lives through the gift of donation.

Here's the letter to Glassier and her family:

Dear Donor Family,

My name is Cristian and I just turned 27 a month after my kidney transplant. I've thought about writing you so many times. I wanted to write sooner but I was worried that it was too soon after the loss of your child and too soon for me too. I am deeply sorry for the grief you must be feeling.

It's been five months since I received my transplant and I think about my donor all the time, as I'm sure you do too. I would like to know him or her, and to know you too.

I was on dialysis for four years and this gift has changed my life in so many ways. I don't have to worry about going to dialysis anymore, about my strict kidney diet or fluid restriction. It has allowed me to work and to go back to college this summer, which I had to stop because of dialysis three times a week.

My family and I think about you often. When I was 14 years old, my 27-year-old brother passed away from kidney disease. Losing a brother and a son was so hard for my family.

Thank you for this gift. I will treasure it with my life and I will care for it always.

Cristian