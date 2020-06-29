Passenger in fatal Basalt crash dies

The passenger in a car that was T-boned by another vehicle June 19 on Highway 82 near Holland Hills died Monday morning in Grand Junction, an official said.

Nicole Glineur, 66, of Washington, D.C., was removed from life support systems at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction on Monday morning, said Steve Ayers, Pitkin County coroner. She’d been transferred to the hospital after first being taken to Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs.

The driver of the silver Lexus — Susan Gordy, 65, of Chicago — was pronounced dead at the scene after pulling out of Bishop Lane near Basalt in front of a westbound Subaru and failing to yield to oncoming traffic, the Colorado State Patrol has said.

The condition of the 39-year-old woman from Basalt driving the Subaru was not available Monday, said CSP Trooper Josh Lewis. She was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained serious injuries in the accident.

The woman driving the Subaru was not ticketed in the accident as drugs, alcohol and speed were not a factor, Lewis said.