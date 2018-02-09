 Paula Stepp kicks off campaign Friday | PostIndependent.com

Chelsea Self / Post Independent |

Paula Stepp of Carbondale speaks to members of the public outside the Garfield County Courthouse in Glenwood on Friday afternoon. She kicked off her campaign to run for the District 1 Garfield County Commissioner seat on Friday, with stops in Battlement Mesa, Rifle, Silt, New Castle, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs.