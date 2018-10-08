Photo: Bull moose on Maroon Creek Road
October 8, 2018
Trending In: Local
- Former champs meet and greet at Homecoming
- Statewide setback controversy plays out in Battlement Mesa
- Skico says it will be better prepared at Snowmass if it is another low snow year
- PREP ROUNDUP: Glenwood’s Henry Barth wins Pantherfest meet in Delta; Rifle football rolls past Delta, Basalt shuts out Coal Ridge
- Gubernatorial debate is short on specifics
Trending Sitewide
- Glenwood High School homecoming threat leaves students in lockout till 1 a.m.
- Student dies at Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley campus Wednesday evening
- Crime Brief: ‘Selfies’ excuse fails to capture imagination
- CNN’s HLN Channel series on Ted Bundy began Sunday
- Diamond sentenced to 16 years in corrections