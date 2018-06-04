 Photo: Colorado Rocky Mountain School graduation | PostIndependent.com

Photo: Colorado Rocky Mountain School graduation

Renee Ramge | Provided

Ruby Marker of Carbondale shows off her diploma at the 2018 Colorado Rocky Mountain School commencement held on Saturday. The independent prep school graduated 47 seniors this year.

Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Carbondale graduated a class of 47 seniors on Saturday, which was a big day for high school graduations in the Roaring Fork Valley. All of the Roaring Fork School District high schools in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt and Aspen High School had their graduation ceremonies the same day.