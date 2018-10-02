 Photo: Hangin’ on a hydrant at the Glenwood Springs Fire Department’s open house | PostIndependent.com

Photo: Hangin’ on a hydrant at the Glenwood Springs Fire Department’s open house

Alec and Aiden Toovey get up close and personal with a fire hydrant, at the Glenwood Springs Fire Department's open house on Saturday. The day included firehouse tours, equipment demonstrations and more.