Photo: Rallying for the cause

Meghan Brosnan

Hundreds of people, many in costumes, walked along the Glenwood Springs River Trail on Saturday morning as part of the Peyton's Parade portion of Valley View Hospital's annual Rally the Valley event, which raises funds for integrative therapy services offered to patients of the Calaway Young Cancer Center.

One of those complimentary services, the Coffee Walk and Talk group, led a special program at Sayre Park as the Coffee Walk and Talk Warriors.