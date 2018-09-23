Photo: Rallying for the cause
September 23, 2018
Hundreds of people, many in costumes, walked along the Glenwood Springs River Trail on Saturday morning as part of the Peyton's Parade portion of Valley View Hospital's Rally the Valley event. The annual event raises funds for integrative therapy services offered to patients of Valley View's Calaway Young Cancer Center.
One of those complimentary services, the Coffee Walk and Talk group, led a special program at Sayre Park as the Coffee Walk and Talk Warriors.
Trending In: Local
- Crews get upper hand on Indian Pass Fire in Flat Tops Wilderness
- Super Seniors Pt. 4: Glenn Vawter voted top Super Senior by PI readers
- Sextiped Valley column: Street dog study — the cost of being adopted as pets
- CMC program to help Dreamers pay for college
- History: American Revolution, radical or conservative?