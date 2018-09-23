Photo: Rallying for the cause

Hundreds of people, many in costumes, walked along the Glenwood Springs River Trail on Saturday morning as part of the Peyton's Parade portion of Valley View Hospital's Rally the Valley event. The annual event raises funds for integrative therapy services offered to patients of Valley View's Calaway Young Cancer Center.

One of those complimentary services, the Coffee Walk and Talk group, led a special program at Sayre Park as the Coffee Walk and Talk Warriors.