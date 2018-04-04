PI introduces new reporter

Tatiana Flowers first visited Colorado at the invitation of family friends. They suggested she consider college at Colorado State University, because at the time she wanted to become a veterinarian.

Now, she calls the state home. Flowers joined the Post Independent staff this week as a reporter. Her beats will include education, crime, courts and health.

"I knew I would live here someday, I just didn't think it would take eight years," Flowers said.

She moved to Glenwood Springs from Denver, where she spent six months as a temporary multimedia newsperson for the Associated Press. Before moving to Colorado in June, Flowers worked for a variety of journalism organizations in New York City. She is a graduate of the City University of New York Graduate School of Journalism, and she received her bachelor's degree from Penn State.

Flowers will bring her significant photo and video experience to her reporting role.

"Pictures and video are how we see the world," she said.

The job drew Flowers to Glenwood Springs, but the community itself also grabbed her attention.

"It also helped that this is an active place. I think all of Colorado is, but I was especially excited about the skiing," said Flowers, who also hopes to try whitewater rafting.

Although she's been in town for less than a week, Flowers has already started to familiarize herself with local restaurants. She does not consume any animal products. Glenwood doesn't have any restaurants that specialize in vegetarian or vegan meals, but Flowers has already learned that area businesses will accommodate her dietary needs.

"I know without that support, I'll probably cave or fail," she said.

Send relevant story ideas to Flowers at tflowers@postindependent.com.