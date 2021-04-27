Pop-up prom dress giveaway in Glenwood Springs for high schoolers

For this year’s prom, whether you’re a student who’s celebrating in-person or virtually, Glenwood Springs High School and the Glenwood Springs Branch Library are making formal wear more accessible with a donation-based prom dress giveaway.

Donations are still being accepted for gently used prom dresses of any size. Dresses can be brought to the Glenwood Springs Library or GSHS. The pop-up giveaway itself will be at the GSHS library and students can stop by 3-5 p.m. April 28 and 29, or if they are not available after school they can come during their lunch hour as well.

The news release from the Garfield County Libraries states all dresses will be given away for free on a first-come first-serve basis, and students will be able to try them on and take them home if they find the right fit.