Post-Grand-Avenue-bridge planning efforts subject of Glenwood Springs open house events

A federal grant-funded planning effort to better tie together four key areas straddling the Colorado River and Interstate 70 in Glenwood Springs gets its first public look this week.

Two open houses are planned this Wednesday and Thursday for what's being formally called the "Glenwood: Moving Forward Together" Project. Both sessions will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library.

Earlier this year, the city won a $200,000 EPA Brownfields Area-Wide Planning Grant. A primary focus of that proposal was to come up with a plan to redevelop the city's former sewer plant site at the west end of Seventh Street.

That 5-acre piece of prime Roaring Fork riverfront land still houses the decommissioned sewer infrastructure, which the city plans to demolish. But the property is central to the city's newly adopted 2017 Confluence Redevelopment Plan.

The broader planning effort aims to make a better link between the confluence area where the Roaring Fork and Colorado rivers meet, Two Rivers Park where a major riverbank restoration project is in the works, the Seventh Street beautification project, and the Sixth Street Corridor Master Plan.

All four of those areas are being planned separately for a variety of improvements, restoration, redevelopment and general beautification following completion of the massive Grand Avenue bridge project.

The open houses this week are designed to present the work to date, and to give more voice to community members.

"Residents will be given an opportunity to help shape the project by identifying their priorities for moving forward and helping to refine the recommendations made in past plans," according to a city news release.

Specific areas of focus will include:

• transportation and connectivity

• parks, public spaces and recreation

• economic development and opportunities

• community character and design.

City planners and business representatives have been working with consultants to assess the existing infrastructure and make recommendations for upgrades. That includes creating new public spaces, as well as identifying areas for mixed-use, commercial and housing development.

Public portions of the Sixth Street project in particular are to make use of funds from the city's 1-cent acquisitions and improvements fund tax. Glenwood voters last year approved a 30-year extension of that tax, plus $54 million in bonding authority to pay for a variety of citywide infrastructure projects.

The Wednesday and Thursday events will include the same information and opportunities for feedback.