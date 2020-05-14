Post Independent to host webinar with Sen. Michael Bennet
The Post Independent and partner publications will host a live question and answer session with Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) at 2 p.m. Friday about what’s being implemented by the federal government to address the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
Bennet will answer questions about some of the recent policies he’s been working on in Washington, D.C. Included in the discussion will be the bill that Bennet is co-sponsoring to extend the Rural Community Hospital Demonstration program, which reimburses hospitals in small communities for inpatient services. Other topics will include the Paycheck Protection Program and a proposal to expand broadband internet access.
Attendees are encouraged to register for the webinar and submit live questions during the session. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/Bennet-QA.The webinar will also be streamed live at http://www.postindependent.com/coronavirus/ and the Post Independent’s Facebook page. A recording of the webinar be posted and available to watch after the live session.
