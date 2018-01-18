Potential field grows in Basalt Town Council race
January 18, 2018
Basalt resident Ryan Slack became the latest person to pick up a nomination petition for the Basalt Town Council race.
Slack is the seventh potential candidate, according to Town Clerk Pam Schilling. The petitions must be turned back in by the end of Monday. They must be signed by 25 registered electors.
Carol Hawk was the first person to turn in a petition.
The other possible candidates are Todd Hartley, Michael Infante, Rick Stevens, Chris Mullin and incumbent Bernie Grauer.
Three council seats are up for election. Incumbent Mark Kittle is not seeking re-election. Incumbent Gary Tennenbaum hasn't announced his intentions.
All three terms are for four years.
