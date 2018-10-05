PREP ROUNDUP: Glenwood’s Henry Barth wins Pantherfest meet in Delta; Rifle football rolls past Delta, Basalt shuts out Coal Ridge

In ideal conditions Friday morning in Delta, Glenwood senior Henry Barth ran one of his best cross country races of the season, pulling away late for a win at the Pantherfest Invitational at Confluence Park in Delta, winning by nearly 6 full seconds, helping the Glenwood boys place third overall as a team in the 15-team event.

Barth held off Grand Junction Central's senior Tyman Smart late, crossing the line with a time of 15 minutes, 34 seconds, 79 one-hundredths of a second, outrunning Smart, who finished with a time of 15:40.87.

Along with Barth, Glenwood senior Gavin Harden turned in a fourth-place finish at Confluence Park, crossing the line with a time of 15:53.20. Joining Barth and Harden for the Glenwood boys was freshman Quinn MacPherson, who placed 38th with a time of 17:46.04, while sophomore William Berkheimer placed 43rd with a time of 18:05.58. Sophomore Dalton Deter (51st, 18:20.18), senior Bryce Risner (55th, 18:27.95), and sophomore Alec Nykerk (78th, 19:21.72) rounded out the day for the Glenwood boys, who scored 125 points as a team finishing behind Battle Mountain (61 points) and Grand Junction Central (68 points).

For the girls, freshman Ella Johnson continues to impress for the Demons. The freshman placed third overall in a tough group of a runner, clocking a time of 18:11.11. Johnson's big day helped the Demons place 6th out of 11 teams at Pantherfest. Along with Johnson, fellow freshman Maria Carlson had a strong day, placing 25th with a time of 20:13.51, kicking off a run of three straight Demon finishers. Joining Carlson at the line was sophomore Sophia Vigil in 26th with a time of 20:14.23 and freshman Alexa Helms with a time of 20:18.68.

Glenwood freshman Alicia Lowe turned in a 48th place finish for the Demons, clocking a time of 21:27.79, while sophomore Matilda Barth placed 55th with a time of 22:02.91. Senior Ashley Buchanan capped off the day for Glenwood with a 76th place finish, clocking a time of 24:48.05.

Glenwood scored 121 points to finish 6th, missing out on third place by just 12 points. Battle Mountain won the invitational with a total of 32 points, while Eagle Valley placed second with 89 points. Fruita Monument (109), Moffat County (116), and Steamboat Springs (117) rounded out the top 5 for the girls.

Glenwood has one cross country meet left in the regular season. The Demons travel to Rifle Oct. 11 for the Rifle invitational at Rifle Creek Golf Course.

FOOTBALL

Rifle 34, Delta 7

On the road Friday night for a pivotal 2A Western Slope League clash against the Delta Panthers, the Rifle Bears football team rolled to an impressive 34-7 win over the Panthers to remain undefeated on the season.

Against the Panthers, Rifle was aided by an 84-yard interception return for a touchdown by Carter Pressler in a downpour, while Tanner Vines capped off the game with a 44-yard touchdown run, allowing the Bears to pull away for good.

Sitting at 6-0 (2-0 2A WSL) on the season, the Bears host the Aspen Skiers next Friday at Bears Stadium in Rifle with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. The game can be heard on KMTS.

Basalt 34, Coal Ridge 0

Travel to Pitkin County to take on the Basalt Longhorns Friday night in a 2A Western Slope League tilt, the Coal Ridge Titans dropped a 34-0 decision to the red-hot Longhorns.

Basalt received scores two rushing touchdowns from Jake Reardon, and one from Tai Kim, as well as a defensive touchdown.

The Longhorns improve to 6-0 on the season, while Coal Ridge falls to 1-5.

VOLLEYBALL

Palisade 3, Rifle 0

Hosting the Palisade Bulldogs Friday evening, the Rifle Bears girls volleyball team dropped a tough 3-0 decision to one of the top teams in the 4A Western Slope League, falling by scores of 10-25, 8-25, and 6-25.

The loss to the Bulldogs drops the Bears to 1-14 (0-8 4A WSL) on the season. Rifle hosts Olathe Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. in non-league action at Rifle High School.